Chametz Burn Returns to Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company

On Wednesday, the annual Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual Chametz Burn at the fire station. The fire department invites community members to bring leavened bread products to be burned in dumpsters as a way to bring in Passover.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on April 1 and runs until 11:30 a.m. at the station at 40 E. Sudbrook Lane. The fun will be held rain or shine. Note that all chametz is welcome, as long as it’s food and not plastic! Bread must be removed from wrappers before it’s thrown in the fire.

There is no charge to participate, but donations to the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company will be accepted and appreciated.

More information can be obtained by contacting the department at 410-486-9834.

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