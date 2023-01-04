Chanukah with Chabad on campus

1 of 2

Chanukah celebration, complete with a menorah-lighting, songs and dancing, and traditional holiday fare, was sponsored at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), directed by Rabbi Dovid and Chani Reyder of Chabad of Catonsville. Valerie Sheares Ashby, the new president of UMBC, was honored with lighting the shamash, the helper candle, and enjoyed spending time with students and guests. Also attending were the school’s vice president, Nancy Young, in addition to faculty members and other administrators, including Joel Dewyer, director of campus life operations at UMBC, pictured with the rabbi.