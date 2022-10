On September 24, Charlene H. Jacobson of Lochearn at 75. She is survived by sons Jason (Jennifer) Honkofsky, Chad (Yuko) Honkofsky and Gregory Honkofsky; sister Iris (Stanley) Kaplan; and grandchildren Kaitlin, Hannah and Ellie. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Meyer Jacobson.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Village at Augsburg Benevolent Care Fund, c/o Project Linus, 6825 Campfield Rd,, Baltimore, MD 21207.