On July 8, Charles Jay Zuckerman of Reisterstown at 75. He is survived by son Adam R. Zuckerman (fiancée Jill Tarleton). He was predeceased by parents Ida and Louis Zuckerman.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the charity of your choice.