On September 5, Charles Perkel of Baltimore at 75. He is survived by wife Roberta Perkel (née Connor); children Josh (Linda) Perkel and Ruti (Ephraim) Rosenbloom; sister Amy McCarthy; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Mickey and Vivian Perkel.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 E Sudbrook Ln, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.