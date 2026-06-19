Charlotte Kessler (nee Cohen), of Pikesville, passed away on May 14, at the age of 97. A native and lifelong resident of Baltimore and a graduate of Goucher College, Charlotte was a beloved first grade teacher whose kindness and warmth left a lasting impact on generations of students, many of whom continued to recognize and remember her years later, often approaching her to say “hello” and introduce their children and grandchildren to her! She is remembered for her active charity work as part of the Baltimore Hebrew Sisterhood and her love of music and art as her paintings adorn the walls of her home. She is survived by her loving children, Sean (Lori) Kessler and Andrea (Marlon) Jahnke; caring grandchildren, Bari Kessler, Clayton (Katherine) Kessler, Matthew (Emily Moxie) Jahnke, and Rebecca (SanJuan Jayakumar) Jahnke; adoring great grandchild, Phoenixx Kessler and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, David J. Kessler; brother, Irving Cohen; and parents, Mary and Theodore Cohen. Deeply loved by her family, Charlotte genuinely cared for those around her and was known for her protective, compassionate nature and her ability to always see the best in people. She will be missed dearly by those lucky enough to have met her. May her memory be a blessing forever.