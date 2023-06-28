On June 13, Charlotte Miller (née Rubin) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by children Joanne Miller (Abraham) Rosenthal, Nancy Miller (Steve) Levine and Richard (Hope) Miller; companion Ralph Brunn; grandchildren Michelle Jessica Rosenthal (Isaac Klausner), Lauren Anne (Matt) Osgood, Carlye Eleanor (Thomas) Mattsson, Allison Rachel Levine (Andrew Ryan Smullian), Jared Adam (Rebecca Ann) Levine, Scott Edward Miller and Ron Marc Miller; great-grandchildren Dahlia Juliet Klausner, Aviva Madelyn Klausner, Simon Blake Klausner, Sophie Miller Mattsson, Olivia Harper Smullian, Bennett Samuel Smullian, Brooks Ryan Levine, Millie Rose Levine and Cooper Reid Levine; brother-in-law Donald Miller. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Max J. Miller; sister Jean Levitas (Bernard Meyers and Rube Levitas); brother Sylvan (Dinah) Rubin; and parents Anna and Julius Rubin.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation or the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.