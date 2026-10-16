Cheryl and Norman Gras Make Volunteering a Family Affair at Shomrei Emunah

We often hear platitudes like “the family that prays together stays together.” In the case of Cheryl and Norman Gras, that phrase is more like “the family that volunteers together stays together.”

Since moving to Baltimore, Cheryl and Norman Gras have become familiar faces at Congregation Shomrei Emunah, an Orthodox synagogue on Greenspring Avenue in northwest Baltimore, where both dedicate much of their time to volunteering.

Both are humble about their volunteer work. For Norman, who jokingly calls himself the “chief cleaning officer,” no task is too small or unimportant. Believing any project worth doing is worth doing well, his tasks have ranged from cleaning out the coatroom to replacing outdated event posters — whatever is asked.

Norman also credits the shul’s executive director, whom he calls the “protector of the rabbi,” for her work on behalf of the congregation. Norman said he is always willing to assist with whatever needs to be done.

Congregation Shomrei Emunah has a large cadre of dedicated volunteers who Norman credits for keeping it running efficiently.

The couple lived in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for many years and moved to Baltimore to be closer to their three children and seven grandchildren. In Harrisburg, Norman held several leadership positions, including serving as president of both a synagogue and a Jewish school. Currently, Norman serves on the board of directors at Shomrei Emunah.

His approach to volunteering is straightforward: he will never say no to any task when asked.

Not to be outdone, Cheryl Gras has also taken an active role in synagogue life, most recently organizing the synagogue’s first of its kind concert for women. Like Norman, Cheryl was full of praise for the members of her organizing committee and the support they gave her. The concert was a hit, featuring local talent Elana Tal along with a number of other singing groups and drawing a large crowd of women from throughout the community.

For both Cheryl and Norman, volunteering is an extension of their commitment to Jewish communal life.

That commitment reflects a longstanding emphasis in Jewish tradition on service and collective responsibility. The Talmud teaches, “All Israel are responsible for one another,” a principle that underscores the importance of individuals contributing to the well-being of their communities.

At Shomrei Emunah, the Grases put that principle into practice through their involvement in the congregation’s daily operations, leadership and programming.

Their contributions also reflect the broader role volunteers play in sustaining synagogues, where members often take on responsibilities that extend well beyond attending religious services.

Through their continued involvement, Cheryl and Norman Gras have made community service an important part of their lives in Baltimore, helping support the congregation they now call home.

Paula Minsk is a freelance writer.