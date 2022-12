On November 20, Cheryl Kovens (née Lavenstein) at 75. She is survived by her husband, Michael Lee Kovens; children Scott Kovens and Melissa (Gary) Becker; siblings Bonnie (Stuart) Weinstein and Terry Lavenstein; and grandchildren Madison (Jake) Egert, Glen Becker, Maris Becker and Eli Frank. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Melvin Lavenstein.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.