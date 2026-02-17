Cheswolde Rabbi Reaches out to the Community to Deepen Ties with Judaism

It has been said that if you want something done, give it to a busy person. That would describe Rabbi Shlomo Horwitz to a T. In addition to being a husband, father, and grandfather of two, as well as a full-time Financial Executive, Shlomo is an active participant in several Jewish outreach organizations.

As a child of immigrant parents, he grew up in the Queens community of Forest Hills. He attended Jewish day school and high school, and, like most of the boys his age, went to Israel for two years of post-high school education. He studied at Yeshivat Shaalavim, a respected Torah institution. At Shaalavim, he studied under Rabbi Moshe Tzuriel, of blessed memory. Rabbi Tzuriel proved to be a pivotal personality in Shlomo’s destiny, As Rabbi Horwitz says, “he was a tremendous and positive influence in my life.”

Growing up within an Orthodox family and community, Shlomo said he “did not sufficiently appreciate the beauty of the Torah, and Rabbi Tzuriel taught me how to better appreciate it and give back to others.”

After returning from Israel, Shlomo enrolled at the Ner Israel Rabbinical College, where he studied with the eventual head of the school, Rabbi Yaakov Weinberg. Rabbi Weinberg became a mentor to Shlomo, and they studied together long after Shlomo graduated from the Yeshiva. Rabbi Weinberg taught Shlomo that it was his responsibility to ensure that everything he did brought glory to God’s name. Rabbi Weinberg also encouraged him to make a difference in the world and, in particular, the Jewish world.

Today, Shlomo Horwitz still follows the advice of his teacher and spiritual guide, the late Rabbi Weinberg, of blessed memory. He founded an organization called Jewish Crossroads in 1993 which has impacted thousands of adults and teens throughout the United States, Canada, England and Israel. His one-man plays and writings serve to enlighten Jewish learners as they discover the beauty of the Torah. He delivers his presentations in a variety of venues, including synagogues, college campuses, school assemblies, overnight camps and at Shabbatonim.

The premise of Crossroads is simple. Most people don’t like to be lectured. They prefer to be entertained and educated. The program takes authentic Torah wisdom, adds historical research, and combines them both with acting techniques that make the audience feel as if they are part of the action, the history, and the events as they are occurring. Each session makes the audience feel as if they were actually present at the event, as depicted through this one-man play. The audience leaves with a feeling they have learned a Torah concept in a way they won’t soon forget.

In addition to being a talented storyteller, Shlomo is an outstanding musician. He plays guitar and often used it in his outreach work. Now mostly a retired musician, many still think of him as the guitar guy in the band.

In addition to his work with Crossroads, he writes for a number of Jewish publications, and recently published ‘his first book of the Divine (Adir/Feldheim), which contains over 50 vignettes and stories of inspiration. Because he knows he can do more and always strives to find additional ways to give back to his community, Shlomo also leads a Talmud study session each weekday morning at Congregation Shomrei Emunah in the Greenspring neighborhood. From 7:50 to 8:20 each morning, he leads about 30 gentlemen in studying passages of the Gemara.

If you meet Rabbi Horwitz, don’t share with him other opportunities to share his gifts and give back. If you do that, he will probably accept a new challenge and meet it by using his talents to make it an excellent experience.

Paula K. Minsk is a freelance writer.