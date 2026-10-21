Chevrei Tzedek: Working Toward a Common Good, Together

Chevrei Tzedek is different from many other synagogues.

The congregation’s chair, Rebecca Pearlman, noted she is the chair and not the president, and that’s by design. Chevrei Tzedek focused on establishing an egalitarian environment where nobody’s standing is above anyone else’s.

“In some ways, our synagogue is like an overgrown chavurah,” Pearlman said. “We do a lot of things ourselves.”

The only paid staff member at the shul is the rabbi, with members pitching in for everything else.

“We have congregants leading services, reading Torah, organizing everything, even unlocking the building and setting everything up for services. That’s sort of the ethos of the place, and the folks who founded it way back in 1988 wanted to try to make it as egalitarian as possible.”

Chevrei Tzedek has now been around for nearly four decades, with folks committed since the beginning to what Pearlman described as a bottom-up — not top-down — structure.

That structure, along with the sincerity that members feel with one another, is, in Pearlman’s mind, a major appeal of Chevrei Tzedek.

“We’re really a pretty tiny congregation, but one of our mottos is that we show up for each other, and that’s really true. I think one of the things that people really value is that it really functions as a community — when I look around services on a Saturday morning, I know every single person there. Even if I’ve never been to their house before, I know about their kids, I know about their parents, I know what joy they’ve had this year and what things they’ve struggled with this year,” Pearlman said.

Many synagogues are tight-knit, but it’s not always the case that members all feel level on the same plane, and comfortable with each other because they’re so incredibly familiar.

“I really like that about the community. I think that’s one of the things that draws people in,” Pearlman said.

The proof is in the numbers. Pearlman has been with the synagogue for about 25 years, and said membership has been steady in that time, even as other synagogues grow or shrink.

“I think we have a unique niche that we occupy. We’re a do-it-yourself kind of place, and it’s a little more informal,” Pearlman said.

Chevrei Tzedek pairs that informal feel with traditional worship, creating a unique combination. Services are in the Conservative tradition and mostly Hebrew, and members are diligent worshipers, with Shabbat attracting a large portion of its congregants. Just like every other event, Shabbats and holidays are organized by members.

Some things are more simple than others to plan. Regardless, it builds community when members work together to help facilitate Chevrei Tzedek’s happenings.

“It’s a beautiful way for people to get to know each other better. When you work on a committee with someone, it really strengthens the bonds between you, and I think it also helps people feel really invested in everything that happens,” Pearlman said. “Even if it’s not a program that you organize, you know the people who organized it, and you’re cheering them on and you want to come and celebrate what they put together.”

Chevrei Tzedek is firmly rooted in social justice, something that takes center stage in much of what it does. In fact, it’s in the name.

“It means, ‘friends of justice,’ depending on how you translate it,” Pearlman said. “So that’s something that’s woven through the fabric of everything we do as a congregation.”

That value is even tied to the synagogue’s physical possessions, namely a rescued Torah from the Holocaust that Chevrei Tzedek owns.

“It’s very special to have that in our ark,” Pearlman said. “It’s really a privilege because that Torah has been through so much, and I think it represents the resilience of the Jewish people.”

For Chevrei Tzedek, the most important things are Jewish worship, community and being there for each other. Whether it’s at a Shabbat service or social event, you can find members contributing to a common good.

“We all work together,” Pearlman said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com