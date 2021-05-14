CJC’s rabbinic intern made full rabbi

Columbia Jewish Congregation announced on Facebook that its rabbinic intern, Rabbi Mikey Hess Webber, will become a rabbi at CJC.

Webber will begin the role July 1. CJC’s current rabbi, Rabbi Sonya Starr, is scheduled to leave CJC June 30, according to the CJC Executive Director Robin Rosenfeld.

Originally from Baltimore, Webber is a 2007 graduate of Hood College in Frederick, where she led the campus’ Jewish Student Union, according to the CJC website. She lived in Israel on Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael from 2011-2013 and completed a master’s concentration in Israel education through the iCenter in Chicago in May 2018.

Currently, Webber is an Imagining Justice in Baltimore Fellow at the Institute for Islamic, Jewish and Christian Studies.