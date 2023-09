On Sept. 16, Clifford Levy of Ellicott City at 53. He is survived by wife Izabella “Bella” Levy (née Vitkin); children Hudson Mikhail Levy and Zena Jayden Levy; mother Arlene Levy (née Fine); and siblings Pamela (Edward) Kohlenstein and Gregory Levy. He was predeceased by brother Andrew Levy and father Hugh Levy.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice. To contribute to the Memorial Fund, please see the GoFundMe link, gofund.me/92c12054.