Community leaders gather in show of solidarity after headstones spray painted with swastikas

In the sweltering heat Friday morning, local and state political and religious leaders came together at the Jewish cemeteries of German Hill Road in a show of solidarity after a number of headstones at the site were spray painted with swastikas days before.

Attendees included Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen; Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka; Maryland state Dels. Sandy Rosenberg (D-41), Robbyn T. Lewis (D-46) and Jon S. Cardin (D-11); Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council; Rabbi Andrew Busch of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation and Steve Venick, president of the Jewish Cemetery Association of Greater Baltimore.

“Today, we stand united as Jews, Christians, Muslims, atheists, elected officials, activists, organizers, educators and Baltimoreans from all walks of life,” Cohen said. “We stand here today in defiance of the person who sought to sow fear and hate by painting swastikas on polls in Fell’s Point and on Jewish tombstones here in this cemetery.”