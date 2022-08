Black and white photograph of several individuals posing at the

Camp Milldale dedication. Second man from the left: Bernard T. Rosen, Executive Director of the JCC. 1966.

Can you identify anyone in this photo?

Contact Maggie Hoffman, 443-873-5166 or mahoffman@jewishmuseummd.org.

To see more from the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s collections, visit jewishmuseummd.pastperfectonline.com.