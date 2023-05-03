On April 23, Corinne “Corky” Frid (née Goodman) at 96. She is survived by daughters Barbara Rosenberg (Terry Sherk) and Debra Frid; grandchildren Justin (Heather) Rosenberg, Adam Rosenberg and Dr. Melissa Rosenberg; great-grandchildren Samantha, Ellie and Aidan; nieces and nephews Jane (Jim) Quinn, Carol Sue Comras (late Marc), Jonathan and Susie Shoolman, Aaron Lee and Shar Shoolman, Kathy and Yanke Dinovitz, Shelley and Barry List, Janet and Rabbi Moishe David Goldberg, Arlene and Arnie Gittleson, David and Rachel Frid, Mitchel Frid and the late Dr. David Frid; in-laws Ruth and Ralph Frier, also two more generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Morris “Murry” Frid; sisters Hilda Goodman and Miriam and Mac Shoolman; brother Jerome Daniel Goodman; in-laws Margery Goodman, Harry (Lillian) Frid, Louis (Judy) Frid and Toby Williams; and parents Aaron Lee Goodman, and Jeannette Clarice Goodman (née Isacsohn). She is survived by countless friends and family, whose heart she touched through her impressive life. He natural ability to listen, love and spark contagious laughter will forever make her the greatest “Great,” or “Mom-Mom,” anyone of her grandchildren, family or friends could have had.

Contributions may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., 1 High Stepper Court Apt. #604, Baltimore, MD 21208, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231, or National Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or National Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or to the charity of your choice.