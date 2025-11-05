Cutting Medication Costs Without Cutting Corners

As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans are being forced to make difficult financial decisions. Skipping medications might seem like a quick way to save money, but this can lead to serious health risks and higher costs down the road.

In fact, research shows 27% of Americans skip prescriptions each month due to cost. More than half of Americans who filled a prescription this year said the cost felt like a financial burden.

Cindy George, MPH, a senior personal finance editor at GoodRx and nationally recognized health journalist, shared expert advice to help consumers improve their health care cost literacy, reduce expenses and stay healthy without overspending.

Understand the True Cost of Medications

Many people assume the pharmacy counter price is non-negotiable, but the cost of the same medication can vary significantly.

“Costs can vary by upwards of $100 from one pharmacy to the next, even in the same ZIP code,” George said. “Understanding how to compare prices and find the most affordable option is incredibly valuable.”

When Insurance Falls Short, You Still Have Options

Only about half of prescriptions are fully covered by insurance without restrictions.

“Even insured individuals are struggling to keep up with health care costs,” George said. “More are finding themselves underinsured, and that’s making basic health care harder to afford and access.”

That’s why comparison shopping is increasingly important, including price comparisons at different pharmacies.

“Cost comparison tools can help people find lower prices on both generic and brand-name medications, regardless of their coverage status,” George said.

While cost comparison tools are not a full replacement for health insurance, they can be a helpful way to reduce medication costs and avoid unexpected surprises at the pharmacy.

Simple Strategies Can Add Up

George recommends a few strategies that can reduce out-of-pocket costs for medications:

* Always compare prices, including your insurance copay. “People assume their insurance is the best deal for accessing a medication at the lowest cost, but that’s not always true,” George said.

* Uncover savings programs. Many pharmaceutical companies offer copay cards or patient assistance programs that can dramatically reduce costs.

* Explore generic medications, if available. Generic medications typically cost less than their brand-name counterparts. Check with a health care professional before opting for a generic.

* Consider a 90-day supply. For chronic conditions, ask your health care professional whether you can switch from a 30-day supply of medication to a 90-day supply.

* Try delivery. Ordering through a mail-order pharmacy can add convenience and, in many cases, offer lower prices. ■