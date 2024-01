On Dec. 30, Cynthia Marguerite Sengamalay (née Chandiram) of Columbia at 83. She is survived by husband Sithamparam Sengamalay; sons Suresh (Naomi) Sengamalay and Yohan (Tara) Sengamalay; siblings Elmo Chandiram, Errol Chandiram, Tyrone Chandiram and Naomi Karlsen; grandchildren Sebastian Sengamalay, Lillian Sengamalay, Rory Sengamalay, Gabrielle Sengamalay and Audrey Sengamalay; and many more family and friends. She was predeceased by parents Edmond and Margaret Chandiram and brothers Tony Chandiram, Peter Chandiram, Robert Chandiram and Michael Chandiram.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at stjude.org.