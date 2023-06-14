On June 2, Daisie P.L. Spiwak (née Day) at 85. She is survived by husband of 60 years Mervin L. Spiwak; children Gail Schneider, William Ludwig II, Pattie Karevy (Joe Karevy) and Joyce Anderson (Robert Anderson Jr.); grandchildren David Schneider, Jessica Alley, Joey Karevy, Morgan Anderson and Brady Anderson; great-grandchildren Reagan, Kelsey and Ashley, and sisters Evelyn Blunt and Marie Friedman. She was predeceased by parents Roger and Daisie Day; sister Lulua Nixon; and brother Howard Day. She was a big Ravens fan, and her favorite color was purple. She enjoyed drinking her morning coffee and completing the daily crossword, and she made a mean homemade matzah ball soup. In the ’70s, she taught knitting and crocheting classes. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. She was well known in her family by the name of “Bubba”.

Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.