On Aug. 11, Daniel Balsam of Baltimore at 58. He is survived by wife Michal Balsam (née Pollak); children Miriam (Dovid) Mandel, Eli (Shira) Balsam, Pinchas Balsam, Uri Balsam, Ephraim Balsam and Zachariah Balsam; parents Dvorah and Joel Balsam; siblings Yacov (Tali) Balsam, Hadassah (Elie) Post, Tamar (Avi) Ratter, Raphael (Leah) Balsam and Binyamin (Nava) Balsam; and grandchildren Asher Mandel, Tamar Mandel, Abby Riva Balsam and Meir Mandel.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel