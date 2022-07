Melanie and Dr. Stefan Kantrowitz are thrilled to share news of the arrival of Danielle on June 8, 2022.Melanie is the granddaughter of the Helen (z’ll) & Ed (z’ll) Jolson of Baltimore and daughter of Brad and the late Diane Jolson of Minneapolis. Daniela Chaya is named in memory of her late grandmother and great-great grandfather

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel