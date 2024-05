On May 12, David Alan Bereston of Columbia at 75. He is survived by son Adam Arthur Bereston; siblings Linda Katz and Michael Bereston; and former wife Kathy Bereston. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Richard Katz and parents Marion and Eugene Bereston.

Contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.