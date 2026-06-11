David Alan Epstein, 83, of Berlin, MD, passed away on June 3, 2026. Beloved husband of Elaine Epstein (née Elkin); devoted father of Kimberly (Anthony) DiGiorgio and Gary (Julee) Epstein; cherished grandfather of Joshua, Sean, Lillyana, and Xiomara; dear brother of Ellen (Allan) Franklin; and loving son of the late Lillian and Harry Epstein. David will be remembered as a loving and caring man who always put family first. He earned a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Baltimore and enjoyed a successful career as a salesman with the Pillsbury Company. Family and friends are invited for refreshments at 9 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Bestgate Memorial Park, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carnegie Science’s Earth and Planets Laboratory in honor of David’s love of space.