David Allen Yevzeroff

By
JT Staff
-
0

On June 29, David Allen Yevzeroff of Silver Spring at 89. He is survived by wife Ina Yevzeroff (née Ehrlich); daughters Lainey Shea, Liz (Marc) Friedman and Tammy Sproule (Michael Green); siblings Morton Yevzeroff (Jeri Citron) and Barbara (David) Zerivitz; and grandchildren Amanda Friedman, Abby Friedman (Dean Tejeda) and Michael Shea. He was predeceased by son-in-law John Shea and parents Martha and Jack Yevzeroff.

Contributions may be sent to the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here