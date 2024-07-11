On June 29, David Allen Yevzeroff of Silver Spring at 89. He is survived by wife Ina Yevzeroff (née Ehrlich); daughters Lainey Shea, Liz (Marc) Friedman and Tammy Sproule (Michael Green); siblings Morton Yevzeroff (Jeri Citron) and Barbara (David) Zerivitz; and grandchildren Amanda Friedman, Abby Friedman (Dean Tejeda) and Michael Shea. He was predeceased by son-in-law John Shea and parents Martha and Jack Yevzeroff.

Contributions may be sent to the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, DC 20001.