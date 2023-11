On Oct. 25, David Gould of Frankford, Delaware, at 81. He is survived by wife Deborah Coleman; children Jeffrey (Ruth), Amanda (Michael), Christopher (Stephanie) and Richard (Amy); and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Nettye and Ray Gould and brother Stanley Gould.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.