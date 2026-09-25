David Ian Weinstein, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away on September 17, at the age of 65. He is survived by loving daughters, Samantha Weinstein and Abigail Weinstein (Cory) Jones; adored brother, Larry Weinstein; his dear mother, Maxine Weinstein; cherished grandson, Eli Jones. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Susan Ann Weinstein (nee Dembo), and by his dear father, Philip Weinstein. David especially enjoyed dining out and was a loyal fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees. David was also involved with the Maryland State Bar Association, which was an important part of his professional life. More than anything, David loved his family. His daughters and grandson meant the world to him, and the time they shared together brought him great happiness. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and the many special memories they created together.