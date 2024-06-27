On June 10, David J. Seff, M.D. of Pikesville at 92. He is survived by wife Sandy Seff (née Bates); children Lynne (Scott) Palmer, Karen (Bruce) Stadd and Cheryl (Jeff) Schein; grandchildren Drew Palmer, Haley Palmer, Brady Palmer, Adam Stadd, Megan Stadd and Evan Stadd; and many loving family and friends. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, he cherished every moment spent with his family, finding joy in their laughter and love. He was known for his gentle demeanor and unwavering kindness, touching the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. In his leisure time, he found solace in relaxation, savoring quiet moments at the pool listening to his Baltimore Orioles or enjoying the tranquility of nature, all while proudly wearing his yarmulke. He leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion and integrity that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Contributions may be sent to Howard University Medical School, by mail at The Howard University, P.O Box 22960, New York, NY 10087, or to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.