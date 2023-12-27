On Dec. 19, David Lee Greif II of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by children Anthony D. Greif (Dr. Mary Lansing) and Lisa Greif Kravet (Cary A. Kravet); grandchildren Sara (Jeffrey) Wagner, Katherine R. Greif and Sander R. Kravet; great-grandchildren Madelyn M. Greif, Bodhi W. Greif and Harriet A. Wagner; and longtime partner JoyceAnn Burman. He was predeceased by wife Harriet K. Greif; brother; Irvin (Nanette) Greif; and parents Amalie and Irvin Greif.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore or House of Ruth.