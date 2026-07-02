David Mayer Rombro, of Baltimore passed away on May 26 at the age of 94. He is survived by his adoring children, Marsha (Victor) Seabold, Deborah (Scott) Ehrlich, and Robert (Deborah) Rombro; loving companion, Diana Schulin; cherished grandchildren, Leah Rombro, Annie Rombro, and Elly Rombro, Frank Rombro, Minnie Rombro, Amara Rombro, Jake Keim (Brittany Arneson), Zachary (Betsy) Keim, Gabriel (Niusha) Ehrlich, Max Ehrlich, Lindsey (Mick) Grossman, Michelle (Bailey) Armstrong, David Rombro; and treasured great grandchildren, Bowie Long, Vega Long, Benjamin Grossman, Leo Grossman, and Layla Ehrlich. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara Rombro (nee Rankin); cherished son, Michael Rombro; and devoted parents, Anna and Benjamin Rombro.