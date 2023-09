On Aug. 24, David Neuman of Baltimore at 95. He is survived by sons Shmuel (Rochel) Neuman, Jeffrey (Sherri) Neuman, Craig (Barbara) Neuman, Richard (Debby) Neuman and Rabbi Gary (Michal) Neuman; siblings Herman Neuman and Helen Hecht; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Celia M. Neuman (née Glixman); sisters Jenny Felder, Sylvia Rosenberg and Martha Cohen; and parents Samuel and Sarah Neuman.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.