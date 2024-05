On May 11, David Rochlin of Owings Mills at 77. He is survived by wife Margie Rochlin (née Smith); children Marty (Pam) Rochlin and Karen (Dimitry) Shuster; sister Leslie (Ken) Miller; grandchildren Lilly Rochlin, Izzie Shuster and Sophie Shuster; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Arthur and Lollie Smith. He was predeceased by parents Libby and Martin Rochlin.

Contributions may be sent to Camps Airy & Louise, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215.