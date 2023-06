On May 17, David Snyder of Columbia at 99. He is survived by wife Mildred Snyder (née Joab); children Lisa Snyder, Kevin (Patty) Snyder, Craig Snyder, Wendy (Neil) Becker, Glenn Snyder and Kathy (Rob) Baruch; sister Ruth Levinson; grandchildren Lauren (Brian) Maddox, Jennifer Snyder (Jonathan Solow), Rachel Snyder (Faith Westdorp), Adam Becker (Fiancée Chelsea Johnson), Michael Baruch, Daniel Becker, Jordan Baruch and Jenna Baruch; and great-grandsons CJ and Ben. He is predeceased by siblings Eve Snyder, Florence Rosen, Sigmund Snyder and Jeannette Solomon; and parents Rose and Samuel Snyder.

