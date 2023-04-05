On March 27, Davina Mindel (née Krieger) of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by daughter Lynn Mindel (Roger Grissom); sister-in-law Naomi Mindel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husband Irvin E. Mindel; son Gary Victor Mindel; brothers Dr. Morton (Sallye) Krieger and Albert (Loretta) Krieger; brother-in-law Gilbert Mindel; and parents Minnie and William G.V. Krieger.

Contributions may be sent to Central Scholarship: Davina and Irvin Mindel Scholarship Fund, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.