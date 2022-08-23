DC police name suspect in murder of Aryeh Wolf

D.C. Metropolitan Police have released the name and photos of a suspect wanted in the Aug. 10 murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, a Baltimore resident.

According to police, the suspect in this case has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder while armed with a gun.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Wolf was interred Aug. 11 in Baltimore following an emotional livestreamed service that drew 1,500 viewers. Thus far, the police department has not shared a known or suspected motive for his murder.

