On Dec. 23, Debbye Kronthal Ring of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Jill Ring, Steven (Zivah) Ring and Jeff (Lori) Ring; grandchildren Adam Ring (Jenna Savage), Eric Ring, Mandye Ring and JB (Alexandra) Ring; and great-grandchild Quinn Ring. She was predeceased by husband Franklin B. Ring; brother Donald (Ina) Kronthal; and parents Hymie and Mildred Kronthal.

Contributions may be sent to TRIO Maryland, 822 Guilford Ave., Box 115, Baltimore, MD 21202.