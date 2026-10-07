Democratic National Committee Creates Jewish American Council

On Sept. 28, the Democratic National Committee announced the creation of the DNC Jewish American Council, a group that will focus on engaging and organizing Jewish Democrats and fortifying the party’s relationship with Jewish Americans.

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, a Jewish Marylander who founded the nonprofit The Israel Project and currently serves as secretary of the Jewish Federation of Annapolis and the Chesapeake, said that a group of Jewish Democrats isn’t new — what’s new is the function and background of this group in particular.

“There are Jewish Democratic groups across the country … the difference is that this is inside the Democratic National Committee structure itself, and the party structure is very important as to campaigning for federal candidates,” Mizrahi said. “So it’s important that within the DNC, there is a Jewish constituency ensuring Jews have an equal opportunity to run for higher office.”

For Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, the announcement likely comes too soon before the midterms to make an impact this November, but the potential is encouraging.

“My hope is for more of a long-term impact, where people who are Jewish who want to get involved in Democratic politics feel like there’s a home for them and feel comfortable and don’t feel like they’re going to be excluded or targeted,” Libit said. “I think we’ve seen that in some different cases around the country. Jewish Democratic candidates have felt uncomfortable because they’re worried that there will be antisemitic backlash against them. Hopefully this will address that.”

Libit said that both the Republican and Democratic parties have an issue of antisemitism within their ranks right now. He said he isn’t aware of a Jewish Republican group within the RNC, although there are certainly Jewish Republican groups that exist, like the Republican Jewish Coalition.

The new Democratic council is being led by Democrats from North Dakota, Oregon and Nevada. While there isn’t a Marylander among the group of three, Libit feels optimistic about the relationship between Maryland’s Democratic Party and Jewish community.

“There’s been some legislation introduced at both the state and the local level that attacks Israel in a way that is antisemitic. But I also think Maryland has a very strong tradition of Jewish elected officials, and I think things like the creation of the Jewish Caucus within the Maryland General Assembly has been helpful at fighting back and making sure that Jewish legislators feel comfortable with their faith and their beliefs in the party,” Libit said.

Mizrahi said her understanding is that something like this has been in the works as far as back as 2023. Much of the contemporary antisemitism Jews in America are facing emerged after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel, although it had been present and increasing in the years prior to that. Mizrahi added that she thinks it’s important for Jewish representatives to use this momentum to work on behalf of other groups.

“A number of the state party activists and leaders are Jewish, and it’s wonderful that there are … dozens of Jewish leaders in official positions within the Democratic Party currently, and now they can work as a collective to help solve problems not only for the Jewish community but to use the Jewish values of tikkun olam to help improve the lives of people everywhere, regardless of their faith or background,” Mizrahi said.

For Libit, the creation of the council will only serve to help amplify the Jewish members of the party and offer them a chance to advance their priorities and share their experiences as American Jews.

“Openly putting it on the table can only be helpful in terms of making sure that Jewish members of the DNC have a voice,” he said.

The council’s first in-person meeting will come in 2027 at the Winter DNC Meeting in Washington, D.C.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com