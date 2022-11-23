On November 4, Devora Mae Bennett (née Spintman) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Claire (Howard) Freeland, Charles L. Bennett (Renee Marlin-Bennett) and Craig (Katya) Bennett; brother Daniel (Judith) Spintman; grandchildren Rachel Freeland, David Freeland, Andrew (Milka Kifer) Bennett, Ethan Bennett, Samuel Bennett and Tatiana Bennett; great-grandchildren Shimon Kifer Bennett, Kinneret Kifer Bennett and Shalhevet Kifer Bennett; sister-in-law Nancy Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. Devora was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Bennett; and parents Miriam and Samuel Spintman.

She lived a life of kindness, love, faithfulness, gratitude and devotion to family.

Contributions in Devora’s memory may be sent to: the ADL, 605 Third Ave., New York, N.Y. 10158.