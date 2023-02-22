On February 2, Diane Joyce Stern of Chester at 74. She is survived by husband of 52 years, Bobby; daughter Lana Hitchens (Joshua); sister Alice Riccardi (Charles Terhune); and in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephew and countless caring friends. She is also survived by the many “kids” she taught over the course of her career. She was predeceased by her parents Irving and Marguerite Riccardi (née Russo). Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She always cared deeply for those around her. Her vibrant spirit, warm heart, friendly personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Contributions may be made to the Queen Anne’s County Library; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Chabad of Aston; or Compass Regional Hospice.