On March 17, Diane L. Miller (née McCullen) of Pikesville at 81. She is survived by husband Edward M. Miller; sons Paul Miller and Glenn (Debi) Miller; siblings Mark (Teresa) Griffith, Susan Griffith (Patricia Buck) and Walter (Bonnie) McCullen; and grandchildren Hannah Miller, Nicholas Miller and Luca Miller. She was predeceased by parents Margaret Griffith and Walter McCullen.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.