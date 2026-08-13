Diane Radel Moskowitz, Lifelong Learner and Educator, Dies at 93

Diane Radel Moskowitz was still taking piano lessons when she was close to 90.

She had played for decades and was accomplished enough that her neighbors enjoyed hearing her practice. But Moskowitz did not think she had finished learning. She continued taking lessons, attending piano groups and joining what her family called “piano camp.”

That desire to keep learning marked much of her life.

Moskowitz, a longtime Baltimore-area mathematics teacher, studied physics, loved music, traveled widely and remained closely connected to her Jewish family and community. A great-great-grandmother, she died at 93.

“She was very dedicated to her family and to learning,” said her granddaughter, Jennifer Goldman. “Learning was a lifelong endeavor for her, up until the very end.”

Moskowitz grew up in Philadelphia in an apartment above her grandparents’ grocery store, where several family members lived together.

She was the first person in her family to attend college and the first woman in the family to do so.

Her mother died when Moskowitz was 19. Goldman said her great-grandmother had been an advocate for women’s rights and believed that example influenced Moskowitz.

Moskowitz studied physics at Temple University at a time when relatively few women entered the field. Her daughter, Marian Guyton, said she was proud of being a woman in science.

Her interest in physics never left her. Even late in life, Goldman said, Moskowitz read books about physics and discussed what she learned with family.

At Temple, she met Charles Moskowitz, who was teaching one of her classes while he was a student himself. They married and moved to the Baltimore area in the 1950s when he took a job with Westinghouse. The family settled in Randallstown.

Moskowitz eventually earned a master’s degree in math education from Morgan State College while raising five children.

She began teaching mathematics at Bais Yaakov, an Orthodox Jewish day school, and later spent many years with Baltimore County Public Schools’ Home and Hospital Teaching program, which served students who could not attend school because of illness or injury.

The program combined remote instruction with visits to students’ homes. Moskowitz taught lessons and then worked individually with students to make sure they did not fall behind.

Goldman remembers being picked up from school and seeing Moskowitz’s car filled with three-dimensional geometric shapes. Moskowitz used cubes, pyramids and other forms to help students understand geometry by holding and examining them instead of looking only at drawings.

“She was very hands-on,” Goldman said.

Guyton said former students occasionally approached her or her mother years later and spoke warmly about Moskowitz and her teaching.

Her curiosity extended beyond mathematics and physics. She took geology classes later in life and was fascinated by rocks, the formation of the Earth and the natural world.

That interest helped fuel a lifetime of travel.

Moskowitz rafted on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon and traveled to Antarctica, Africa, Iceland and the Amazon. She went to Canada after learning that visitors could watch migrating polar bears.

When family members worried about an Amazon trip she took in her 70s, Goldman recalled her grandmother’s response: If something happened to her, at least she would have gone out on an adventure.

Moskowitz was also an amateur photographer who documented wildlife and landscapes on her travels.

Some of her favorite trips were family vacations. The Moskowitz family regularly camped on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, with seven people crowded into a six-person tent. They watched the stars, built campfires, listened to the ocean and saw dolphins from the ferry.

Moskowitz played Mozart, Beethoven and other classical composers on a baby grand piano her husband gave her in the early 1990s. She attended piano programs in Maine and at the Peabody Institute and later joined a piano group in Virginia.

“She never got to a point with piano where she said, ‘That’s it, I’m good,’” Goldman said.

Moskowitz also painted and sketched and collected art and Judaica.

Judaism was central to family life. She grew up in an Orthodox home and kept Jewish traditions important after marriage. Her children attended Hebrew school and celebrated bar and bat mitzvahs at Liberty Jewish Center.

She hosted family seders and became known for her collection of menorahs. The family counted 20 after her death, many collected during her travels or purchased at art and Judaica shops.

In later years, she attended services at Chabad of Owings Mills with Guyton.

Goldman said her grandmother took seriously the Jewish idea of tikkun olam, repairing the world. She cared about the environment, recycling and treating people fairly.

Family remained at the center of Moskowitz’s life. She kept relatives informed about one another’s lives and took pride in their accomplishments. She helped grandchildren with books and computers for college and traveled to graduations, birthdays and weddings whenever she could.

Even as traveling became more difficult, she made the effort. Two years before her death, Guyton arranged train travel, wheelchairs and accessible accommodations so Moskowitz could attend a great grandson’s wedding.

Moskowitz also loved trivia and Scrabble and watched “Jeopardy!” regularly. Goldman said that even around her 90th birthday, her grandmother often called out the correct response before Goldman had finished reading the clue.

Guyton said she misses the daily phone calls and her mother’s constant interest in the family.

Goldman said she will miss the hugs and forehead kisses that came whenever someone left Moskowitz’s home.

“You could not leave without getting a giant forehead kiss and a hug,” she said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.