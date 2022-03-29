Disability rights advocate Sheryl Gloria Grossman dies at 46

Sheryl Gloria Grossman, a disability rights advocate, died March 28, following a 17-year struggle with multiple cancers.

A resident of Pikesville, she died surrounded by friends.

Born in Chicago on Dec. 30, 1975, Grossman attended Washington University in St. Louis, where she received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, focusing much of her studies on disability issues. She was a board member of Yad HaChazakah — The Jewish Disability Empowerment Center and served as a role model for people with disabilities, especially for those with Bloom’s Syndrome. She strove to make the workplace accessible for people with disabilities, defended their rights to housing and fought to ensure COVID-19 vaccines were accessible to disabled, elderly and homebound individuals.

Grossman is survived by her brother Daniel and parents Karen and Lawrence Grossman. She was the granddaughter of Sam and Freda Fruitman and David and Marion Grossman.