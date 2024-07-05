Documenting a Historic Jewish Orphanage With Marlene Trestman

Marlene Trestman delved into the archives of the oldest Jewish orphanage in the United States, transforming the records into a vivid portrayal of life within a home that stood as a beacon of institutional pride for Jews nationwide.

The result is her book, “Most Fortunate Unfortunates,” which explores the history of the Jewish Orphans’ Home of New Orleans. Founded in 1855 following a yellow fever epidemic, the home became the first purpose-built Jewish orphanage in the nation.

Trestman, 68, of Pikesville, details the lives of the 1,623 children and 24 widows who lived there between 1855 and its closure in 1946.

The story hits close to home for Trestman. The author, who is a former Maryland assistant attorney general, was orphaned at age 11 in New Orleans. She was under the care of the Jewish Children’s Regional Service, the successor agency to the Jewish Orphans’ Home.

If the orphanage hadn’t closed in 1946, Trestman might have lived there. By then, the United States had transitioned to the foster care system.

She and her brother were placed in foster care with a loving family, and had access to social worker guidance and scholarships to summer camp and college.

The foster family that Trestman lived with were close friends of her deceased mother. They knew each other through Congregation Beth Israel, an Orthodox synagogue in New Orleans.

“I’m indebted to Jewish philanthropy that at every turn opened doors for me. There’s a very deep personal connection,” said Trestman, a member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.

Trestman graduated from Goucher College in Baltimore. She and her husband, Henry Kahn, met at The George Washington University Law School. They have two grown children, Helene and Eli.

Trestman will be presenting at an August conference of the International Jewish Genealogical Society in Philadelphia. She will share her findings and techniques for researching the family history of individuals who resided in any of the 50 Jewish orphanages that were once established in America.

This is her second book to be published by Louisiana State University Press. Her first, “Fair Labor Lawyer,” tells the story of Bessie Margolin, a New Deal lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court advocate who grew up in the New Orleans orphanage. She passed the bar in 1930 and argued before the Supreme Court 24 times.

“I became so fascinated by the 12 years she spent [at the orphanage] and how it contributed to her being an incredibly audacious trailblazer,” Trestman said.

Margolin was a friend and mentor to Trestman, who was 50 years her junior. They both attended the Isidore Newman School, which the Jewish Orphans’ Home of New Orleans established to educate Jewish orphans alongside children from the community whose parents paid tuition.

Trestman spent 10 years writing the “Most Fortunate Unfortunates,” which was published in October 2023.

“It is a book of history,” she said. “It really tells the history of southern Jews pre-Civil War, Civil War, Reconstruction, all the way up to World War II.”

The book explores the evolution of dependent child care philanthropy and the professionalization of social work.

Currently, she is curating an exhibit for the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans based on the book. The museum opened in 2020, and the exhibit, which is supported by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, will launch in January 2025.

Transitioning from a 30-year career in law, Trestman’s life as a book author represents a completely different venture.

“I had to find my way, and I don’t have a Ph.D. in history,” she said. “It proved to be fun and challenging, finding a publisher, building my own website, doing my marketing and all the speaking that comes with a book tour. It’s very different than a court appearance.”

Jonathan Sarna, an American Jewish historian at Brandeis University, described Trestman’s book as a warts and all history.

“I tell it like it is. I don’t sugarcoat it,” Trestman said. “I really get a sense of what life was like both under the mores of the time as well as today looking back on it.”

She uploaded pages onto her website featuring detailed profiles and photos of children who resided in the home. “It’s a couple of hundred so far,” she said. “I’m working my way chronologically through my files to have a repository of these children, like scrapbooks no one kept for them because they were living in an orphanage.”

Trestman interviewed hundreds of alumni and their descendants. Rarely did she come across someone who wasn’t interested in helping her with the book.

The project brought them happiness in an emotional way, Trestman said.

“Their parents never spoke about being in a home,” Trestman said. “Some were surprised that the home was not as bad as they feared it had been for their parents.”

Trestman does not minimize the trauma or emotional difficulties a child goes through when they lose a parent or when parents need to place them in alternative housing.

“It really varies with the kid,” she said. “I was pleasantly surprised to find that, for the most part, there was gratitude. There were really extraordinary educational and social opportunities that were given to these children.”