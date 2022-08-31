On August 13, Donald “Doc” Schumer of Pikesville at 88. He is survived by children Brian Schumer and Terry (Shawn) Bird; grandchildren Justin (Adrienne) Schumer, Joshua (Katya) Schumer, Rebecca Schumer, Ryan (Alison) Bird, Erin (Eugene) Krim and Connor Bird; and great-grandchildren Ember, Ashton, Fiona, Logan, Harper, Savannah, Olivia and Ayva. He was predeceased by wife Bernice Schumer (née Gordon), and parents Sarah and Jack Schumer. He lived a great life, loved his cars, playing golf, his pipe but most of all he loved his family. He made sure they had the best of everything. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

