On March 20, Donald Lee Miller of Hunt Valley at 82. He is survived by wife Diane Miller (née Melman); children Whitney (Jeffrey) Alperstein and Brett (Mandi) Miller; brother Edward (Faye) Miller; and grandchildren Jordan Alperstein, Kyle Alperstein, Spencer Miller and Emma Miller. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Henry Miller.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208; or the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.