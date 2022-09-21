On September 10, Dora Ordman (née Zukerberg) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Dr. Stanley Ordman and Dr. Joan Ordman (Dr. Grant Cylus); grandchildren Elana Ariel Ordman, Avi Manuel Ordman, Hayley Cylus and Ari (Nick Kroll) Cylus; great-grandchildren Otto and Idan Cylus; many nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and sisters-in-law June Zukerberg and Sylvia Zukerberg. She was predeceased by husband Manuel S. Ordman; partner Don Sherman; siblings Morris (Florence) Zukerberg, Harry (Evelyn) Zukerberg, Albert (Essie) Zukerberg and Leon Zukerberg; and parents Sarah and Samuel Zukerberg.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Baltimore, MD 21282.