On July 14, Doris Konecke of Bethany Beach, Delaware, at 92. She is survived by children Sheila Konecke, Patty Konecke (Ralph Curry), Eric Konecke (Lisa) and Jeff Konecke (Jene); grandchildren Michelle Lease (Trevor Blankley), Michael Lease, Alison Curry (Jeremy Ruthvin), Jessica Konecke (Luke Green), Perry Konecke, Eli Konecke and Max Konecke; sister-in-law Mary Goodfader; eight nieces and nephews; and many cousins. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Sheldon P. Konecke; parents Morris and Lillian Goodfader; brother Bobby Goodfader; sisters-in-law Corrine Tinsky and Lynne Weinick; and brother-in-law Marvin Tinsky. Together in Silver Spring, she and her husband raised four equally athletic and intelligent children. She was active in her kids’ lives and was a well known “swim team mom,” and president of the school’s PTA. As her kids grew, she rediscovered her own love of competition by joining a women’s tennis team. The beach and the tennis courts drew her and her husband to the Sea Colony Community at Bethany Beach. There, she made decades of memories with her family and friends. Her friendships were also an ever-present and important part of her life. Her lifelong friends, the Brounsteins, still join her family for Thanksgiving and Passover 50 years later.

Contributions may be sent to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024; or HIAS 1300 Spring St., Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910; or National Council of Jewish Women, Attn: Development Department, 2055 L St., NW, Suite 650, Washington, DC 20036.