On Nov. 24, Doris Levy (née Stein) of Randallstown at 88. She is survived by son Jerome (Claire) Levy; grandchildren Michael (Darcy) Levy and Casey Levy; and cousin Richard Poloway. She was predeceased by husband David Levy; son William Levy, and parents Celia and Albert Stein. She loved to read and work in her garden and was a devoted volunteer at Maryland Public Television.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Public Television, 11767 Owings Mills Boulevard, Owings Mills, MD 21117.