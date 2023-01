On December 19, Doris Naiman (née Kellner) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by her son, John (Ina) Naiman; and grandchildren Matthew Naiman (Lauren Johnson) and Joel Naiman (Malu Malhotra). She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome S. Naiman; her sister, Hannah Samuels; and parents Mary and Jacob Kellner.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Hebrew Free Loan Association, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.