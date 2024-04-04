On March 15, Doris Rosenzweig (née Rossoff) of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by daughters Sandy (George) Marcin, Aleta Lange, Susan Rosenzweig and Robin Rosenzweig and granddaughters Andrea Marcin and Hannah (Jeremy) Finifter. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Rosenzweig; siblings Cal Rossoff, Isaac Rossoff, Roz Fahn and Louis Rossoff; and parents Florence and Alex Rossoff. She had an enormous heart, a creative spirit and a sense of adventure. She had a zest for life that included camping adventures across the U.S. A newshound, she scanned the papers daily for interesting cultural events and interesting articles to clip and send. Her granddaughters treasure all the concerts in the park, museums and plays she would take them to, always ending each trip with an ice cream cone or Klondike bar. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her husband Joe, her family, her dear friends and her community. She volunteered with Hadassah and her daughters’ schools and was always there with a listening ear and a poppy seed cake for anyone in need.

Contributions may be sent to the Center for Reproductive Rights or Hadassah.