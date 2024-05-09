On April 29, Doris Schwartz (née Mazer) of Pikesville at 98. She is survived by children Joanne (Alan) Jacobs and Jeffrey (Nicole) Schwartz; siblings Rita Wolf and Mindelle Freedman; grandchildren Rebecca (Jonathan) Goldman, Devra (Noah) Pinzur, Tova (Jonathan) Handel, Michael Schwartz, Rachel Schwartz and Samantha Schwartz; and great-grandchildren Sadie Goldman, Max Goldman, Stella Handel and Oliver Pinzur. She was predeceased by husband Solomon Schwartz; daughter Linda Hayden; and parents Abraham and Ray Mazer. She lived a life marked by an unwavering dedication to her family, always placing their needs above her own. Her warmth and sociability illuminated every gathering she attended. She was an avid bridge player, and loved to dance and travel. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and a deep commitment to those she held dear, forever remembered for her boundless kindness and generous spirit.

Contributions may be sent to Gesher Jewish Day School, 4800 Mattie Moore Court, Fairfax, VA 22030; Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or any Jewish charity of your choice.